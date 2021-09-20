Private colleges can’t hike fees: TSCHE chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No private colleges will increase their fees by a single rupee this academic year and if they do, action will be taken against them, said the chairperson said Prof R Limbadri, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), in an interview with Express.

Speaking about the implementation of NEP in the State’s institutes, he said it would be implemented this year at Osmania University College for Women, Koti, Nizam College, Government City College, Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy Women’s College, St Ann’s College for Women, St Francis College for Women, Bhavan’s Degree College, Sainikpuri and Loyola Academy.

“Once the cluster system will start, we will conduct an orientation for the teachers on how to accommodate students better,” Prof Limbadri added. Talking about poor enrolment rate of students in higher educational institutes, he said the government was taking several initiatives, especially for the under privileged sections and women, that would definitely enhance the rate the next year. “Initiative like reimbursement of fees will encourage enrolment,” he said.