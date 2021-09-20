Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao invited for WEF 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was invited to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held at Davos-Klosters from January 17 to 21.

Appreciating Rama Rao’s efforts, Borge Brende, president of WEF, said that the leadership and commitment shown by Rama Rao in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse was noteworthy.

“I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of Information Technology, industry and innovation,” said Rama Rao and thanked the organisers of the WEF for the invitation.