STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao invited for WEF 2022

Borge Brende, president of WEF, said that the leadership and commitment shown by Rama Rao in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse was noteworthy.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao was invited to participate in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be held at Davos-Klosters from January 17 to 21.
Appreciating Rama Rao’s efforts, Borge Brende, president of WEF, said that the leadership and commitment shown by Rama Rao in transforming Telangana into a leading technology powerhouse was noteworthy.

“I see this invitation as a recognition of Telangana government’s initiatives in the fields of Information Technology, industry and innovation,” said Rama Rao and thanked the organisers of the WEF for the invitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WEF 2022 KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp