Congress threatens stir after Nehru statue removal in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Congress leaders have taken exception to Smart City project authorities removing the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru for road widening and leaving it on top of a drain. City Congress president K Narender Reddy warned that they would organise protests against the authorities for showing disrespect to the first elected Prime Minister of India.

The statue was removed from near the old employment office circle, wrapped in a mat and placed on top of a drain, where it lies for the past one month.

We do not object the removal of the statue for road development, but the way it was left after that is not right, Reddy opined as per press release issued on Tuesday.

He also demanded that the government announce as to when the statue would be restored at the circle. He recalled that BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar had promised protection of the Nehru statue, but to no avail. If the authorities don’t shift the statue elsewhere, the party will announce an action plan on Thursday.