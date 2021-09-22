STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prove charges, Vemula dares BJP, Congress

He dared both the leaders to prove that if their respective parties are able to implement even 10% of the welfare programmes by TRS in the states where they are in power, he will resign as Minister.

Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, challenged TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prove the allegations levelled by them.

Speaking at the laying of foundation stone for an electrical sub-station in Nuthpally of Mumkal mandal under Balkonda Assembly constituency in the district, he dared both the leaders to prove that if their respective parties are able to implement even 10 per cent of the welfare programmes by TRS in the States where they are in power, he will resign as Minister.

