Prove charges, Vemula dares BJP, Congress

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, challenged TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prove the allegations levelled by them.

Speaking at the laying of foundation stone for an electrical sub-station in Nuthpally of Mumkal mandal under Balkonda Assembly constituency in the district, he dared both the leaders to prove that if their respective parties are able to implement even 10 per cent of the welfare programmes by TRS in the States where they are in power, he will resign as Minister.