Telangana HC seeks concrete plan instead of ‘vague’ reports on how to curtail dengue, swine flu

The petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar told the bench that the State had recorded 3,200 cases of dengue this month.

Published: 22nd September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to come up with a concrete plan to curtail dengue and swine flu in the State, and termed the reports submitted by the State regarding the action taken until now as ‘vague.’

A division bench of the court comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and justice T Vinod Kumar directed Advocate General BS Prasad, Amicus Curiae appointed by the court S Niranjan Reddy and counsel for the petitioner K Pawan Kumar to submit suggestions which can be enumerated in the order to be delivered by the court on September 29, 2021, to improve government hospitals, so that better treatment is extended to patients suffering from swine flu, dengue, malaria and other seasonal diseases. 

The division bench went through the reports filed by the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare and the GHMC Commissioner on the efforts made by the State to control the spread of diseases, and felt that the reports were vague and didn’t speak of any concrete plan of action. 

The petitioner’s counsel K Pavan Kumar told the bench that the State had recorded 3,200 cases of dengue this month. He said in view of the incessant rains, there was all probability of rise in dengue cases and prayed the court to issue directions to the government to take the necessary steps. Advocate General BS Prasad said the Chief Minister had recently reviewed the situation.

After hearing their contentions, the court observed, “I would like the State, counsel for petitioner and the Amicus Curiae to give a concrete action plan so that it can be incorporated in the order for implementation by the State.  Officials should stop making general statements, rather, they should come up with a concrete plan of action.”

