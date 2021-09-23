FGV to set up oil palm unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives of Malaysian company FGV Holdings met IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday to propose setting up an oil palm processing unit in Sircilla and other parts of the State.

In a meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan, Satyanarayana, one of the company’s representatives recognised the State government’s efforts to encourage large-scale cultivation of oil palms and added how the cultivation can be profitable for farmers and generate employment.

The world’s largest crude palm oil producing company also invited Rama Rao to visit Malaysia to study the prospects of oil palms. Stressing on the need for crop-diversification, the minister assured that farmers in Sircilla would soon be cultivating oil palms on a large scale. Assuring that he would soon be visiting Malaysia, Rama Rao asked the company to also establish a seed processing unit and an oil palm nursery in Sircilla, along with their palm oil processing factory.