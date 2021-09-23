STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR lends his support to merging Secunderabad Cantonment Board into GHMC

Many residents point out that in comparison to cantonments in Pune and Delhi, SCB falls short in many aspects.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking his silence on a long-pending debate, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday opined that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) ought to be merged in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). 

Starting a discussion on social media, the Minister tweeted, “Read a couple of news reports today where citizens overwhelmingly opined that Secunderabad Cantonment Board has to be merged in the GHMC. I am in agreement too. What do you guys say?” 

His post received an overwhelming response as several residents agreed with Rama Rao. Many residents point out that in comparison to cantonments in Pune and Delhi, SCB falls short in many aspects.

