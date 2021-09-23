Panchnama sketch: VRA has ‘no idea’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ch Lingam, VRA Farooqnagar, who conducted the scene observation and material seizure panchnama, deposed before the commission on Wednesday.

During the examination by the counsel for the commission, Lingam deposed that while conducting the panchnama, he had seized weapons, bullets, one iron rod and a stick from the scene and later a mobile phone, power bank, cable and a watch belonging to the veterinarian.

During the cross-examination by the State’s counsel, Lingam said that he had ‘no idea’ about who had drawn the panchnama sketch though he knew it was drawn at the scene of the incident.

When he identified his signatures on the sketch, the counsel asked him why he had signed on the sketch. In reply, Lingam said that the police showed it to him and asked him to sign it. He also stated that the sketch was related to the bodies of the accused killed in the ‘encounter’.

