Telangana: Adivasis are no longer in a quandary over COVID vaccines

Once they understood the benefits of the vaccine, the patels themselves started spreading awareness among their people on the need to get vaccinated.

Published: 23rd September 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Adivasis who were once wary of taking the Covid vaccine, have finally started coming forward to get jabbed after the State government and elected representatives managed to successfully create awareness among them.

As a result of these efforts, hundreds of Adivasis have been getting jabbed in the special drive that started on September 13.

According to sources, the authorities first sensitised patels (village heads) on the need to take Covid vaccines and through them, they spread awareness among tribals.

Officials said that they have been receiving huge response for the vaccination drive that began on September 13. “Since more and more tribals are coming forward voluntarily to get the shots, we are encouraging the patels to spread the word to ensure 100 per cent vaccination,” the officials said.

Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Rathod Narender said: “First, we focused on spreading awareness among patels, since they work at the root-level and are in direct touch with the people. Then we encouraged them to lead by example and made them get vaccinated. Once the people started noticing that their village heads have received the jabs, they too began coming forward. We have already ensured 100 per cent vaccination in 13 villages - nine in Gadiguda mandal 09 villages and two each in Bela and Bheempur mandals.”  In the meantime, most Primary Health Centres (PHC) in the district have been doing a good job in the administration of Covid vaccines. 

While the Bela PHC has vaccinated 14,199 people, the one in Ichoda has provided jabs to 10,826 people and Narnoor PHC to 5,439. The Utnoor Community Health Centre (CHC) also provided jabs to 6,955 people. About 28,176 citizens received their vaccines at the RIMS Hospital. As of September 20, the PHCs in the district have administered both doses of Covid vaccine to about 2,66,963 citizens.
District Collector Siktha Patnaik is constantly monitoring the vaccination drive.

