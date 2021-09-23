Telangana government's MoU with 'Wingsure' to benefit small farmers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has signed an MoU with Wingsure, an agri-insuretech venture, that leverages artificial intelligence and deep technology to provide personalised crop insurance products and advisory services to small farmers in the State.

The IT department will facilitate the implementation of Wingsure’s solution. The Agriculture department would offer on-ground implementation through its existing network, in prioritisation and dissemination of critical training and advisory services, including data acquisition.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) will offer its domain expertise through its research centres across the State, by providing advice and expertise on risk mitigation specific to crop, climate and some other critical areas through Wingsure’s platform.

“We are excited at Wingsure’s deep-tech platform for comprehensive risk resilience, including risks related to climate change and our meaningful engagement with farmers and all stakeholders in the agricultural value chain, will be instrumental in delivering broad-based impact for Telangana’s farmers,” said Avi Basu, CEO of Wingsure.