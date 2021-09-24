STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cantt residents all for merger with GHMC: KTR

Min says govt is unable to take up devpt works due to lack of support from SCB 

Published: 24th September 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi at a press conference, on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that a majority of the people living in Secunderabad Cantonment Area wanted a merger with the GHMC.“There is a lack of coordination in implementing developmental schemes and the State government as well as the people are facing a lot of trouble. Moreover, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials are closing roads as per their whims and fancies. This is causing a lot of hardships to the residents,” the Minister said.

He added that the government was unable to implement TS-bPASS or open Annapurna canteens in the region due to lack of cooperation from the SCB. “The government is constructing flyovers, skyways and other projects in the city. But the same can’t be done in the Cantonment area. The Board is not giving us the permission to do any of these things. Their lack of cooperation is very unfortunate,” Rama Rao said.
He said that around 75 per cent of the Cantonment residents were in favour of a merger of the SCB with the GHMC. “We will take up this matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He will take the final call,” Rama Rao said.

All-round progress

Echoing the MAUD Minister’s words, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said that the all-round development of the Cantonment could be achieved only if it was merged with the GHMC.He, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, inaugurated the 2 BHK Dignity Housing scheme at Rasoolpura Colony, which falls under the Cantonment segment, on Thursday. “The area was far from developed as it is under the control of the Central government,” the Home Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp