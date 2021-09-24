STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICRISAT, UN body sign MoU on nutrition and food security

Published: 24th September 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) have partnered on programmes and research to improve food, nutrition security and livelihoods in India against the impacts of climate change.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Bishow Parajuli, WFP India Representative and Country Director, and Dr Jacqueline Hughes, Director General, ICRISAT on Thursday.WFP and ICRISAT will work jointly to promote research, advocacy and raising awareness on traditional nutritious crops, undertaking food and nutritional security analysis and adaptation strategies, among other engagements, as part of the MoU.

“This is a strategic partnership between WFP and ICRISAT as both are aligned by their vision of food security, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable communities. The growing climate change crises and shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened global hunger, threatening food security, nutrition and the livelihoods of millions,” Parajuli said.

