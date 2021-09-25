STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Court dismisses case against minister Gangula Kamalakar

The case was dismissed as the prosecution was unable to prove any charges against the accused persons.

Published: 25th September 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The special court in Nampally  for hearing cases against public representatives dismissed a case filed against BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and his followers for allegedly violating the poll code during the 2018 Assembly elections, on Friday. The case was dismissed as the prosecution was unable to prove any charges against the accused persons. Advocate Rajender Rao appeared for the Minister. 

The case was registered against Gangula Kamalakar (A1), Challa Harishankar, Chandrasekhar, Surya Sekhar, Battu Varaprasad and Peddi Ramesh (A2) while the MCC was in force ahead of the 2018 elections. They were booked for breaking coconut during a programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangula Kamalakar Telangana assembly elections
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp