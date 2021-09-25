Court dismisses case against minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The special court in Nampally for hearing cases against public representatives dismissed a case filed against BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and his followers for allegedly violating the poll code during the 2018 Assembly elections, on Friday. The case was dismissed as the prosecution was unable to prove any charges against the accused persons. Advocate Rajender Rao appeared for the Minister.

The case was registered against Gangula Kamalakar (A1), Challa Harishankar, Chandrasekhar, Surya Sekhar, Battu Varaprasad and Peddi Ramesh (A2) while the MCC was in force ahead of the 2018 elections. They were booked for breaking coconut during a programme.