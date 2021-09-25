Telangana High Court stays auction of 18-acre land in Puppalaguda 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the auction of 18 acres of land in Puppalaguda (in Survey No. 301, 303 and 327). The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had issued an auction notification on August 12 for the auction of lands in various survey numbers in Puppalaguda village, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district.

Challenging the notification, Ramchander Singh and six others filed an interlocutory application (IA) in a pending writ petition with the High Court. While granting stay, the court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Industries and Commerce, the TSIIC and HMDA to file counters in the case.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that his client had purchased a land parcel of 18 acres at Puppalaguda village of erstwhile Rajendranagar mandal, presently Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district through a registered sale deed.

The vendors of the petitioner are the legal heirs and successors-in-interest of the late Parasuram Ramchnda Malani and his family who were residents of Pakistan and were forced to migrate to India during Partition. As they left everything and came to India, they were allotted the land under the provisions of Displaced Persons (Claims) Act, 1950, as compensation.