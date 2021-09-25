Huge fillip: Centre sanctions Rs 900 cr for NH-163 expansion

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a fillip to the national highway network in Telangana, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned Rs 900 crore for the expansion of NH-163 from city outskirts to Vikarabad.The expansion of this highway will not only solve the traffic problems, especially on Hyderabad-Kodangal route, but also help in preventing accidents on some narrow stretches of the NH.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the traffic density is high on the stretch between Appa Junction on the outskirts of Hyderabad and Manneguda in Vikarabad but now this entire stretch will be expanded to a four-lane road.

“The funds have been sanctioned for expansion of 46 km of NH 163 between Appa Junction-Manneguda. Vehicle under passes will also come up on this route at crossroads for easing vehicular movement. Plantations and other beautification works will also be carried out on road medians. The Centre has already invited tenders for the project,” said a senior NHAI official.

The NH-163 is one of the important national highways in the State, which start from its junction with NH-63 near Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh and connects Venkatpuram, Warangal, Hyderabad, Moinabad, Chevella, Manneguda, Kodangal and ends near Ravulapalli on Telangana-Karnataka border. This NH covers 427 km in Telangnana.

Three flyovers

Meanwhile, the NHAI has also approved a 6-lane road on NH 44 on Hyderabad-Nagpur section and improvement of a 10km road between Suchitra and Kompally. The authority has allotted Rs 492 crore for construction of three flyovers besides the 6-lane road on this route. These flyovers would come up at Suchitra, Jeedimetla and Kompally junctions at a length of 1.16 km, 560 metres and 2.07 km respectively.