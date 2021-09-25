STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Land prices go through the roof in Khammam

With the ball set rolling for Sitarama LIS, lands in both scheduled & non-scheduled areas are finding more buyers

Published: 25th September 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Real Estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After the authorities concerned commenced the construction of the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme, land prices have started skyrocketing in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts. According to sources, farmlands located in both scheduled and non-scheduled areas are now fetching more buyers, thanks to the State government’s prestigious project. 

Being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 13,300 crore, the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme is expected to provide irrigation water to about 6.74 lakh acres in the erstwhile district and some parts of Mahabubabad district.

According to sources, the officials have already completed the construction of the main canal and the remaining works are progressing at a brisk pace. The project will provide water to as many as 13 mandals, both scheduled and non-scheduled, in the erstwhile district. As a result, the land prices which had once taken a nosedive, have started rising slowly.

When Express spoke to a few farmers, they all expressed happiness over the trend. K Saidulu, a farmer belonging to Aswapuram mandal, said that before the commencement of the project’s construction, an acre of land in a scheduled area costed just Rs 5 lakh, while the same area of land in an non-scheduled area used to fetch anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. 

However, after the ball was set rolling for the Sitarama LIS, the land prices skyrocketed to Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh per acre in scheduled areas and Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per acre in non-scheduled areas. “Since farmers would be able to cultivate at least two crops after the completion of the project, the land prices are witnessing an upward trend now,” he added. B Narasaiah, a tribal of Mulakalapalli mandal, said: “We never expected that the land prices will witness such a steep rise in our schedule areas.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme land price Real Estate Khammam
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp