Plans afoot to divert stormwater in Sircilla

Meanwhile, the local residents expressed their anger over the alleged incompetence of officials.

Mid Manair Dam

Mid Manair Dam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a bid to save Shanthi Nagar Colony in Sircilla town from future floods, the civic body officials have started devising strategies to divert the stormwater into the Mid Manair Dam (MMD).

On Friday, the officials concerned erected warning boards in the area, requesting the citizens to be careful while entering the colony. In the meantime, the colony was flooded yet again on Friday, after incessant downpour lashed Sircilla town late on Thursday night as a result of which the Kothha Cheruvu received more inflows.

Engineers and R&B officials are now busy trying to divert the floodwater. Municipal Commissioner V Sammaiah told Express that about 25 households were affected due to the floods. Though they are, right now, focused on draining out the floodwater, the officials are planning to devise strategies that would save the colony from future floods.Meanwhile, the local residents expressed their anger over the alleged incompetence of officials.

Heavy rains in Adilabad
Adilabad: Heavy rains lashed erstwhile Adilabad district, on Friday, as a result of which many interior areas have been cut off. Villagers rescued two persons who got stranded while crossing an inundated bridge between Anarpalli and Kondibaguda

