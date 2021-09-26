FGG urges Telangana Governor to transfer pending cases to special courts 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance (FGG), on Saturday, in a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the disposal of cases in special courts, set up for clearing cases against MPs and MLAs, was disappointing.

In a letter to the Governor, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy requested the Governor to see that the cases pending in various courts get transferred to the special court. Only five per cent conviction in special court speaks of failure of the prosecution to pursue the cases, he said.

He also requested that a stay vacation petition be filed in the TS High Court to ensure that cases are vigorously pursued. “We have a reason to believe that there is pressure from tainted legislators to make sure that cases end in acquittal of the ones involved,” Reddy said in the letter.