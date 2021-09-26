STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KLIS drowning crops: Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy tells Telangana Governor

He claimed that Rajesh, a farmer had committed suicide due to crop damage this week and that two farmers had committed suicide due to the same reason last year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, along with two farmers, called on Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, bringing to her notice that 30,000 acres of standing crop were damaged in Chennur and Manthani Assembly constituencies due to submergence caused by the backwaters of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

He claimed that Rajesh, a farmer had committed suicide due to crop damage this week and that two farmers had committed suicide due to the same reason last year. Terming KLIS a failure, he said the water released into Mallannasagar reservoir was not from Kaleshwaram but from SRSP. He also requested the Governor to conduct an inquiry into KLIS and to come to the rescue of farmers whose crops were damaged due to KLIS backwaters. He sought the Governor’s intervention in compensating the farmers.

