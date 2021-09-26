STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kothapet market’s relocation catches stakeholders off-guard

The officials cited the High Court order which allowed the State government to relocate the market to facilitate the construction of a super speciality hospital on the land.

Published: 26th September 2021 07:29 AM

Market officials were busy announcing that it was the market’s last operational day at the present location in Kothapet on Saturday

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Gaddiannaram Agricultural Market Committee moving swiftly to shift the Kothapet Fruit Market to a temporary location at Batasingaram Logistics Park by the end of the month, all actors in the supply-chain, including commission agents, wholesale traders, retail vendors, hawkers and daily-wage labourers, who have been depending on the market for decades, have been caught off-guard.

Market officials were busy announcing that it was the market’s last operational day at the present location in Kothapet on Saturday and were asking commission agents to shift their operations to the temporary facility located 35-40 km away from Kothapet.

The officials cited the High Court order which allowed the State government to relocate the market to facilitate the construction of a super speciality hospital on the land. Faced by the imminent reality, commission agents scurried to look for legal options, which they believe were still open, as another petition on the same issue filed by a commission agents’ union is coming up for hearing on September 29.

Telangana Kothapet fruit market
