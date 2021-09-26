STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy retracts remarks against TPCC chief

The issue in question pertained to the cricket tournament organised by party leaders in Zaheerabad on Friday.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, who expressed his anguish over being ‘kept in the dark’ about TPCC events organised in his constituency, retracted his statements critiquing party president A Revanth Reddy. 

His statements against Revanth on Friday drew widespread attention. On Saturday, it cropped up during a meeting of party functionaries at Gandhi Bhavan. Jagga Reddy, who was also present as the party working president, was ‘directed’ by AICC secretaries for Telangana N S Bose Raju and Sreenivasan Krishnan to withdraw his statements.  

The issue in question pertained to the cricket tournament organised by party leaders in Zaheerabad on Friday. The town comes under his constituency and his wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy is the DCC president of district. 

Speaking to the media afterwards with TPCC working presidents B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Mallu Ravi, he expressed regret over his statements. “I have done this following a direction from the AICC,” he said.  It is believed that the party wanted to resolve the matter before AICC (TS) in-charge Manickam Tagore arrives in Hyderabad to attend the political affairs committee meeting. Reportedly, Mahesh Kumar Goud accepted that he was also at fault for not communicating about the event.

