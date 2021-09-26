STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Meet calls for prompt FIRs in SC/ST cases

They sought quick investigation in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A round-table meeting organised by retired IAS officer A Murali and others here on Saturday demanded that the Telangana State government should ensure prompt registration of FIRs in SC and ST atrocities cases and immediately arrest the accused. 

They sought quick investigation in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The meeting urged the Telangana State government to implement the Act in letter and spirit.
The meeting also demanded that the State government initiate penal action against the errant officials under Section 4 of the Act. 

They also demanded publication of a white paper on atrocities against SCs and STs during last five years, with details of each and every case and their present status in all aspects including payment of compensation/rehabilitation to the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana caste based crimes
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp