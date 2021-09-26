Telangana: Meet calls for prompt FIRs in SC/ST cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A round-table meeting organised by retired IAS officer A Murali and others here on Saturday demanded that the Telangana State government should ensure prompt registration of FIRs in SC and ST atrocities cases and immediately arrest the accused.

They sought quick investigation in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The meeting urged the Telangana State government to implement the Act in letter and spirit.

The meeting also demanded that the State government initiate penal action against the errant officials under Section 4 of the Act.

They also demanded publication of a white paper on atrocities against SCs and STs during last five years, with details of each and every case and their present status in all aspects including payment of compensation/rehabilitation to the victim.