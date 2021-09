By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 248 cases of Covid-19 from 52,702 tests samples on Saturday. The State’s active case tally now stands at 4,701 with 324 previously infected individuals reported recovery.

The State also reported one death due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 3,912.

The GHMC region reported the highest number of cases (66), whereas Khammam and Rangareddy recorded 21 and 18 cases respectively