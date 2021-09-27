STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Drowned man may be missing techie, say Telangana cops

After seeing the videos, his family opined that the physical features of the person who fell into the nala resembled that of Rajnikanth.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have come to a preliminary conclusion that the man who drowned in an open nala at Manikonda on Saturday night may be a 42-year-old techie named Rajnikanth, based on a missing persons report. The missing complaint was filed at the Narsingi police station, and the victim was a resident of Manikonda.

Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy visited the site where he had drowned and observed the rescue operations. They later spoke to Rajnikanth’s family and assured them of support.

At least 10 teams, including the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF), have been pressed into service to rescue him. Rajnikanth reportedly, left home at around 9 pm on Saturday, and minutes later, around 9.14 pm, videos of him falling in the drain were captured by CCTV cameras in the locality. After seeing the videos, his family opined that the physical features of the person who fell into the nala resembled that of Rajnikanth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana drowning case
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp