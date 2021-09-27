Drowned man may be missing techie, say Telangana cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have come to a preliminary conclusion that the man who drowned in an open nala at Manikonda on Saturday night may be a 42-year-old techie named Rajnikanth, based on a missing persons report. The missing complaint was filed at the Narsingi police station, and the victim was a resident of Manikonda.

Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy and Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy visited the site where he had drowned and observed the rescue operations. They later spoke to Rajnikanth’s family and assured them of support.

At least 10 teams, including the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF), have been pressed into service to rescue him. Rajnikanth reportedly, left home at around 9 pm on Saturday, and minutes later, around 9.14 pm, videos of him falling in the drain were captured by CCTV cameras in the locality. After seeing the videos, his family opined that the physical features of the person who fell into the nala resembled that of Rajnikanth.