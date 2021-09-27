Heavy rains likely for next two days in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Kamareddy districts on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts. This situation is likely to prevail till Tuesday.

On Sunday, many parts of Telangana received moderate rainfall. As of 7 pm, Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall of 36.5 mm. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 93.8 mm was recorded in Sangareddy, while in the GHMC limits, the highest rainfall of 90.1 mm was recorded in Saidabad.

Limited weekly offs

Weekly offs and leaves for officials should be limited for the next one week to ensure sufficient personnel are available at all times, the Chief Secretary said on Sunday. Officials have been told to set up relief centres in the event of evacuation of residents from low-lying areas.