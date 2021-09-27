STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heavy rains likely for next two days in Telangana

On Sunday, many parts of Telangana received moderate rainfall.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles wade through a flooded road near Khairatabad Metro Station as sewage water overflows from a drain after heavy rainfall in the city

Vehicles wade through a flooded road near Khairatabad Metro Station as sewage water overflows from a drain after heavy rainfall in the city | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Kamareddy districts on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts. This situation is likely to prevail till Tuesday.

On Sunday, many parts of Telangana received moderate rainfall. As of 7 pm, Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall of 36.5 mm. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 93.8 mm was recorded in Sangareddy, while in the GHMC limits, the highest rainfall of 90.1 mm was recorded in Saidabad.

Limited weekly offs

Weekly offs and leaves for officials should be limited for the next one week to ensure sufficient personnel are available at all times, the Chief Secretary said on Sunday. Officials have been told to set up relief centres in the event of evacuation of residents from low-lying areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rain IMD
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp