Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Hyderabad, Opposition leaders held 

HYDERABAD: With no support from the ruling TRS party, the Bharat Bandh, marking the first anniversary of the controversial farm laws getting presidential assent, had only partial impact at few places in the State. While political leaders were arrested for holding demonstrations on roads, farmers’ unions observed the event by organising a rally at Narayanguda.

Leaders from Congress and Left parties were among those arrested, while a few others were placed under house arrest. Congress MLAs, led by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, took out a horse-drawn carriage rally to the Assembly, where they were stopped by the police, prompting a sit-in protest near the entrance. They were later taken into custody and shifted to Ramgopalpet police station. The MLAs said they would introduce a privilege motion for violating rights as there was no rule that stops a Legislature from entering on a horse-drawn carriage, on foot or on a bicycle.

Meanwhile, CPI national secretary K Narayana led the protests at Shamshabad on the Bengaluru Highway. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who was part of the demonstration at Uppal bus depot, was taken to Uppal police station. TJS leader Prof Kodandaram was taken into custody from the Hayathnagar bus depot. During his arrest, his trousers were torn and his supporters demanded an apology from the police officials.

Banks, private businesses and educational institutions remained opened on the day. There was no major impact on transport services. RTC buses ran without any hindrance, except in Ibrahimpatnam, where the demonstrations caused many buses to be delayed by two hours, said V Venkateshwarlu, ED, Greater Hyderabad zone. Trains services also remained unaffected.

However, farmers representing AIKSCC Telangana State Committee termed the Bandh a success, citing the presence of ‘hundreds’ in its rally from Narayanaguda flyover to Secunderabad station. “Farmers are being supported from different sections of the society. We hope that political parties continue to remain part of this endeavour,” said a member of the committee.

