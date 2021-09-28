STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops brutally assault man in Telangana's Rajoli, video goes viral

Published: 28th September 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:32 AM

Tamil Nadu Police Brutality

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The videos of a man being assaulted by police reportedly in Jogulamba Gadwal district went viral on social media. The incident, which comes just a few days after the cops were praised for their efforts in peaceful completion of Ganesh idol immersion, has raised eyebrows. 

According to sources, K Lakshman, along with his friend, went to Rajoli for some work. The local Sub-Inspector, who noticed Lakshman, dragged him and started kicking him. He was then pinned to the rear windshield of police vehicle and assaulted. 

In the video, which is now widely circulated, a person, believed to be a police officer, is seen forcefully holding Lakshman, who is kneeling on the ground, and the Sub-Inspector kicking him in the face, after which Lakshman falls flat on the ground. It was also found that Lakshman has been charged with assaulting police officers and obstructing their duties.

