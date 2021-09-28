STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Daily wager gets lifer for rape, murder of 68-yr-old in Hyderabad

The accused is Thirmali Mahesh, and had committed the crime under the Puranapul bridge of Kulsumpura police limits in the city.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer accused of raping a 68-year-old homeless woman suffering with chronic illness and bedsores in 2019, resulting in her instant death, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on him.

The accused is Thirmali Mahesh, and had committed the crime under the Puranapul bridge of Kulsumpura police limits in the city. The victim, along with her son, would frequent an open area near a temple and made a living from begging. On October 11, 2019, Mahesh came to the area in an inebriated condition and saw the victim lying alone in pain.

Taking advantage of the situation, he raped her and due to the force of the assault and her already frail condition, she died instantly. CCTV cameras installed at the temple recorded the crime. This evidence, combined with the statement of the victim’s son, an eyewitness in the case, lead to the conviction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana crimes against women Puranapul bridge Kulsumpura police limits Murder rape Hyderabad womens safety
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp