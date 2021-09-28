Daily wager gets lifer for rape, murder of 68-yr-old in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A daily wage labourer accused of raping a 68-year-old homeless woman suffering with chronic illness and bedsores in 2019, resulting in her instant death, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on him.

The accused is Thirmali Mahesh, and had committed the crime under the Puranapul bridge of Kulsumpura police limits in the city. The victim, along with her son, would frequent an open area near a temple and made a living from begging. On October 11, 2019, Mahesh came to the area in an inebriated condition and saw the victim lying alone in pain.

Taking advantage of the situation, he raped her and due to the force of the assault and her already frail condition, she died instantly. CCTV cameras installed at the temple recorded the crime. This evidence, combined with the statement of the victim’s son, an eyewitness in the case, lead to the conviction.