Hyderabad rape case: Former CP Sajjanar to appear before probe panel on September 29

Being the Commissioner of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar had closely supervised the investigation in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian and arrest of the four accused in a very short period.

Published: 28th September 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC MD and former Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has been summoned by the three-member commission formed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, in an ‘encounter’. He is likely to appear before the commission on Wednesday, September 29 and record his evidence.

Being the Commissioner of Cyberabad, he had closely supervised the investigation in the rape and murder case of the veterinarian and arrest of the four accused in a very short period. He constituted special teams to detect the case and also to gather evidence.

Further, after the four accused were killed in an ‘encounter’ on December 6, 2019, Sajjanar had held a press conference. He explained in detail about how the accused, when brought for material recovery, attacked the police party, snatched their weapons and fired at them and in defence, the police party had fired at the accused, resulting in their death. The commission may question him on several events related to both incidents.

NHRC MEMBER QUIZZED ON RECREATION OF SCENE
DSPs Kulbir Singh and Bimal Jit Uppal and Inspector Arun Tyagi of the NHRC, who probed the death of the accused, recorded their statements before the commission.  DSP Bimal stated that after they visited the scene of the incident, they prepared the rough sketch of the scene at the Telangana State Police Academy. “What is your explanation for preparing a map entirely depending upon your memories and that too on the second or third day of your visit in respect of such a serious incident,” the commission questioned. In reply, Bimal said that when they visited the place, there was a huge crowd of media and that they just took a round of the area. “Yes, we drew the rough sketch from our memory,” he said

