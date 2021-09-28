STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In first speech as Telangana MLC, TRS's Kalvakuntla Kavitha calls for change in PR Act

Kavitha recalled that though the Fifteenth Finance Commission cut Rs 500 crore in grants, the State government sanctioned additional funds of Rs 500 crore to local bodies. 

Published: 28th September 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday, September 27, 2201, demanded that the MPTCs and ZPTCs should be given the right to hoist the national flag in government schools and the Panchayat Raj Act, if necessary, should be amended to ensure the same. Speaking for the first time in the State Legislative Council, after being elected from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency, she said that MPTCs and ZPTCs should be given due recognition. She also said that MPTCs should be allocated seats in village panchayat offices.

Kavitha recalled that though the Fifteenth Finance Commission cut Rs 500 crore in grants, the State government sanctioned additional funds of Rs 500 crore to local bodies. “However, there were some problems. There were no mandal parishad offices in the newly formed Mandals,” she said and requested the government to address this problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency Panchayat Raj Act Fifteenth Finance Commission MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp