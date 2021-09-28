In first speech as Telangana MLC, TRS's Kalvakuntla Kavitha calls for change in PR Act

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday, September 27, 2201, demanded that the MPTCs and ZPTCs should be given the right to hoist the national flag in government schools and the Panchayat Raj Act, if necessary, should be amended to ensure the same. Speaking for the first time in the State Legislative Council, after being elected from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency, she said that MPTCs and ZPTCs should be given due recognition. She also said that MPTCs should be allocated seats in village panchayat offices.

Kavitha recalled that though the Fifteenth Finance Commission cut Rs 500 crore in grants, the State government sanctioned additional funds of Rs 500 crore to local bodies. “However, there were some problems. There were no mandal parishad offices in the newly formed Mandals,” she said and requested the government to address this problem.