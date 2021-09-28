STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 41,240 crore worth paddy produced in 2020: Telangana Agriculture Minister 

The Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said last year, the farmers produced Rs 41,240 crore worth of paddy in Kharif and Rabi seasons.

Published: 28th September 2021 10:18 AM

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If anyone assumes that the construction of irrigation projects is only for the purpose of raising paddy crop, it shows a lack of understanding, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy in reply to a question raised by Tera Chinnapa Reddy in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, September 27, 2021. 

The Agriculture Minister said last year, the farmers produced Rs 41,240 crore worth of paddy in Kharif and Rabi seasons. Some Opposition leaders have been criticising the construction of irrigation projects and cropping pattern in the State, the Minister said and added that the government had been encouraging farmers to take up cultivation of crops that were in demand. He said States such as Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were not able to produce enough paddy to meet their demands, while paddy produced in Telangana was being exported.

