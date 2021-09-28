STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC grants relief to Hyderabad Cricket Association head, allows writ plea

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin filed the writ appeal, challenging the interim order of a single judge.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:42 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, on Monday, September 27, 2021, allowed a writ appeal filed by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin and set aside an interim order passed by Justice T Amarnath Goud in the petition filed by the association’s secretary and others. 

Azharuddin filed the writ appeal, challenging the interim order of a single judge. The judge had suspended the order HCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma, a retired Supreme Court judge, disqualifying the five members of HCA’s Apex Council -- K John Manoj (vice-president), R Vijayanand (secretary), Naresh Sharma (joint secretary), Surender Agarwal (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor) for their alleged fraudulent activities. Aggrieved by the orders of the Ombudsman, the five Apex Council members approached the High Court and filed a writ petition. 

