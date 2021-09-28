Telangana HC grants relief to Hyderabad Cricket Association head, allows writ plea

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice K Lakshman, on Monday, September 27, 2021, allowed a writ appeal filed by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin and set aside an interim order passed by Justice T Amarnath Goud in the petition filed by the association’s secretary and others.

Azharuddin filed the writ appeal, challenging the interim order of a single judge. The judge had suspended the order HCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma, a retired Supreme Court judge, disqualifying the five members of HCA’s Apex Council -- K John Manoj (vice-president), R Vijayanand (secretary), Naresh Sharma (joint secretary), Surender Agarwal (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor) for their alleged fraudulent activities. Aggrieved by the orders of the Ombudsman, the five Apex Council members approached the High Court and filed a writ petition.