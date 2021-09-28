STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: 'Medicine from the Sky' project helps 16-month-old baby amid floods due to Cyclone Gulab

The drone was deployed to send medicine to a 16-month-old baby who was unwell in Kurthi village, Pitlam mandal in Kamareddy district.

Published: 28th September 2021 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

The drone was deployed to send medicine to a 16-month-old baby who was ill in Kurthi village

The drone was deployed to send medicine to a 16-month-old baby who was ill in Kurthi village. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The newly launched ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project, which uses drone technology, came to use on Monday to help a toddler during the raging floods in Telangana. The drone was deployed across the swollen Manjeera River which saw heavy flow due to rains brought in by Cylclone 'Gulab'.

The drone was deployed to send medicine to a 16-month-old baby who was unwell in Kurthi village, Pitlam mandal in Kamareddy district.

It is learnt the baby was suffering from abdominal pain and fever and was in consultation with the local government doctors. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy Collectors office from where they got a go ahead.

​ALSO READ | ‘Medicine from Sky’ project takes wing in Vikarabad district

At around 4.00 pm in the evening, a team of technical staff made necessary arrangements and trials and flew the medicine laden drone across the swollen Manjeera river.

This unique project - 'Medicine from the Sky' - is an initiative of Telangana government in partnership with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals) and was launched a fortnight ago on 11th September and is in use in 16 zones of the state.

On the day of the trial run, the drone sent roughly 5 kg of vaccines to a Community Health Center located three kilometres away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medicine from the Sky Drone Delivery Telangana Government
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp