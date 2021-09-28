Telangana: 'Medicine from the Sky' project helps 16-month-old baby amid floods due to Cyclone Gulab

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The newly launched ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project, which uses drone technology, came to use on Monday to help a toddler during the raging floods in Telangana. The drone was deployed across the swollen Manjeera River which saw heavy flow due to rains brought in by Cylclone 'Gulab'.

The drone was deployed to send medicine to a 16-month-old baby who was unwell in Kurthi village, Pitlam mandal in Kamareddy district.

It is learnt the baby was suffering from abdominal pain and fever and was in consultation with the local government doctors. The local health staff informed the Kamareddy Collectors office from where they got a go ahead.

At around 4.00 pm in the evening, a team of technical staff made necessary arrangements and trials and flew the medicine laden drone across the swollen Manjeera river.

This unique project - 'Medicine from the Sky' - is an initiative of Telangana government in partnership with the World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals) and was launched a fortnight ago on 11th September and is in use in 16 zones of the state.

On the day of the trial run, the drone sent roughly 5 kg of vaccines to a Community Health Center located three kilometres away.