STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government buckles up to uproot Maoists

The government has urged Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream society.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana government has decided to take strict measures to end Maoist activities completely in the State. The government has urged Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream society. The State government submitted a report on Maoist affected districts to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting, which took place in New Delhi on Sunday, September 27, 2021. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with DGP M Mahender Reddy, participated in the meeting. 

Maoist activities have come down considerably and are limited to erecting banners and releasing pamphlets in Adilabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts. 
However, in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district which is close to Chhattishgarh, violence has increased. 
Amit Shah advised the State to strengthen its intelligence system and also maintain good relationships with neighbouring States. A police official said, "The department would focus more on the strengthening of intelligence system, courier system, exchange of information and joint operations."

According to police estimation, not more than 100 Maoists including both lower and higher cadre members are working in Telangana. Already more than 150 Maoists have surrendered to police recently. Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said, “Maoist activities have been detected in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district as the district is very close to Chhattishgarh.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah DGP M Mahender Reddy Telangana Maoist activities Bhadradri Kothagudem
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp