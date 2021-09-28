Telangana government buckles up to uproot Maoists

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana government has decided to take strict measures to end Maoist activities completely in the State. The government has urged Maoists to give up arms and join the mainstream society. The State government submitted a report on Maoist affected districts to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting, which took place in New Delhi on Sunday, September 27, 2021. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with DGP M Mahender Reddy, participated in the meeting.

Maoist activities have come down considerably and are limited to erecting banners and releasing pamphlets in Adilabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts.

However, in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district which is close to Chhattishgarh, violence has increased.

Amit Shah advised the State to strengthen its intelligence system and also maintain good relationships with neighbouring States. A police official said, "The department would focus more on the strengthening of intelligence system, courier system, exchange of information and joint operations."

According to police estimation, not more than 100 Maoists including both lower and higher cadre members are working in Telangana. Already more than 150 Maoists have surrendered to police recently. Bhadradri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said, “Maoist activities have been detected in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district as the district is very close to Chhattishgarh.”