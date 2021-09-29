Citizens jittery, Telangana authorities alert over ferocious Musi river

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The causeway bridges at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat bridges have been closed for traffic, and 60 families from Moosarambagh have been evacuated after the water level of Musi river steadily rose in these areas. The rise in water levels began after floodgates of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs were opened, following heavy rains in the State.

As a result, residents living along the banks of Musi at Chaderghat, Moosarambagh and Attapur causeway bridges face grave danger. The evacuated families from Moosarambagh have been shifted to rehabilitation centres. The police have been stationed near the causeway bridges and are not allowing anybody near them. After traffic on the two key bridges was diverted, it led to traffic jams in Chaderghat, Old Malakpet, Amberpet and surrounding areas on both sides of the river.

Less than one foot of the two causeway bridges are now above water. Several residents of the areas in danger are a worried lot as their houses may get submerged if the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) lifts more flood gates. On Tuesday, a large number of curious onlookers gathered on bridges across Musi to watch the rare spectacle of the river swollen to such an extent.