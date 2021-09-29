Huzurabad bypoll will defeat CM KCR’s arrogance: Telangana BJP's Eatala Rajender

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Stating that tricks being played by TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao will not work in Huzurabad, Eatala Rajender expressed confidence that BJP will win the bypoll hands down as people were fed up with KCR and his dictatorial dispensation. In an exclusive telephonic conversation with TNIE, the former Health Minister said: “The Huzurabad bypoll is not just about development and welfare schemes. It is a battle between KCR’s arrogance and self-respect of Huzurabad people.”

While urging each and every voter of Huzurabad segment to ‘bless’ him and ensure the victory of ‘dharma’, he said that every factor is indicating a win for BJP. Claiming that the Chief of Minister tried to “corner him” but failed in his attempts, the BJP leader said: “Huzurabad people are my strength. I am sure they will teach the TRS a befitting lesson .”

“Huzurabad people remember the service and work I have rendered in the last 18 years. Every person in the constituency is with me and all of them support BJP,” he said while predicting an easy win for the saffron party.

Responding to a query on the impact of welfare schemes being implemented in the constituency, he said: “I am delighted at these developments, including the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad. The government is implementing these schemes on a war footing. I am happy to see people benefiting from these schemes. The government is in a hurry as it fears defeat in the election.”

Rajender also claimed that the TRS is conspiring to win the bypoll by facilitating massive enrolment of fake voters. “The TRS party has not only conspiring against me but also harassing all the BJP supporters. It has not even spared the police force. However, every BJP worker is behind me. So are the people of Huzurabad. They will ensure our victory. I have no doubt about that,” he concluded.

Caste & politics

The SCs, STs and BCs constitute the majority of the population in the Huzurabad segment where THE bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 30. Interestingly, the candidates of both BJP and TRS are from the backward classes. To woo the SC voters, the ruling TRS party, apart from Rythu Bandhu, Asara and other schemes, also launched Dalit Bandhu

Poll code in two districts

As the ECI announced Huzurabad bypoll schedule, the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force with immediate effect in Karimnagar and Hanmkonda districts on Tuesday. Three mandals in the segment fall under Karimnagar district and Kamalapur mandal is under Hanamkonda district. The model of code of conduct will be in effect throughout the districts.

Speaking to the media, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shashank Goel said that the welfare schemes continued to be implemented in the State. The CEO said that there are 305 polling stations in the segment, of which 47 have more than 1,000 voters. Auxiliary polling stations would be set up for these 47 polling stations. As of now, the officials have tested and readied 610 electronic voting machines (EVMs), he added

1,18,716 Female voters

1,17,552 Male voters

Service voters — 147

NRI voters—14

Transgender —1

1st time voters aged 18—4,988

New voters above 18 yrs— 4,454

PwD voters— 8,139