Of ruling party goodies and BJP padayatras in Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: When Eatala Rajender first quit the TRS and joined the BJP in national president JP Nadda’s presence, he found support in mandal presidents and other TRS leaders. However, one after the other, they rejoined the TRS. Meanwhile, TRS announced the Dalit Bandhu as a pilot scheme in Huzurabad on August 16. Various developmental works were sanctioned for Huzurabad.

Over the last five months, Huzurabad has been a beehive of activity. Rajender, who launched his Praja Deevena Padayatra with much fanfare, wasn’t able to continue, following a knee injury. He stopped last at Kondapaka village in Veenavanka mandal at 222 km as against the target of 350 km. Rajender has hit out at the TRS saying the sudden bouquet of schemes were triggered by his resignation. He has also appealed to voters not to be lured by “wall clocks and kumkum bharanis”.

Rajender’s wife Jamuna has been carrying out an active campaign in five mandals. Sources say Rajender is likely to resume his padayatra but when is the question. Meanwhile, Ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar are holding regular meetings. The Congress seems to be out of sorts, with no candidate declared so far. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra will conclude on October 2, at a public meeting. However, Commissioner V Satyanarayana insists there is no permission for a public meeting.