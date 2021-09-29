Officials hope to ensure 100% vaccination in Telangana's poll-bound Huzurabad constituency  

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With elections turning into superspreader events in the past, the health officials are leaving no stone unturned to ensure 100% first dose vaccinations in the poll-bound Huzurabad. While the constituency achieved 75 per cent of first-dose Covid vaccination of the adult population, in terms of the second dose, there is still a long way to go.

According to officials, while first doses are still easy to administer, it is with the second doses that the real struggle begins. For instance, there are around 25,406 voters above the age of 18 in Huzurabad Municipality. While 24,722 individuals (97.33%) took the first dose, only 8,908 individuals (30%) were administered the second dose. A similar situation prevails in the rural corners of the constituency, which has a total of 2.09 lakh voters.

Keeping this in mind, Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan announced that the administration will ensure all polls officials are fully vaccinated to cut the chain of transmission and control the severity of the infection. He also urged all the candidates to get vaccinated with one or both doses.

Meanwhile, experts note that with the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines, safety will only come with two doses of the vaccine and the administration must at least ensure 70 per cent vaccine immunity with two doses ahead of polls.