Salaries of Telangana's elected local body representatives hiked by 30%

ZPTCs and MPPs will now get Rs 13,000 each per month, while MPTCs and Sarpanches will get Rs 6,500 each per month.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, on Tuesday, enhanced the monthly honorarium of elected local representatives by 30 per cent. Sarpanches, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members, Mandal Parishad Presidents (MPPs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency members (ZPTCs) will receive a hike in their salaries.

Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued orders to the effect on Tuesday. ZPTCs and MPPs will now get Rs 13,000 each per month, while MPTCs and Sarpanches will get Rs 6,500 each per month. Earlier, the honorarium of ZPTCs and MPPs was Rs 10,000 each and that of MPTCs and Sarpanches was Rs 5,000 each. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the honorarium for the elected representatives of local bodies was enhanced as per the assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on strengthening the local bodies.

