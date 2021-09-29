Telangana urges Krishna River Management Board to halt Andhra's Pinnapuram project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Irrigation Department urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to see that the Andhra Pradesh government stops the construction of Greenko Energies Hydel Power Project at Pinnapuram.

“The AP accorded permission for the hydel project, which is based on the drawl of Krishna waters. It is in contravention to the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, as any such project can be initiated or taken up only with the prior approval of the Apex Council,” the Engineer-in-Chief of Telangana, C Muralidhar, said in his letter to KRMB on Tuesday.

Initiate necessary action to prevent the AP from taking up any further action, including calling and awarding tenders. “From a deficit basin i.e., Krishna basin, diverting water to outside basin and utilising for hydropower generation is highly objectionable while the in basin areas are starving for water,” the official said.