Upset over breaking mom’s smartphone, 12-year-old ends life in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: A 12-year-old boy was found dead in an agricultural well on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He reportedly killed himself, fearing that he would be reprimanded for damaging his mother’s smartphone. Police said that the deceased, G Ram Charan, was a Class IX student at the Government High School in Jookal village.

Speaking to the media, Chityal Sub-Inspector (SI) E Veerabhadra Rao said Charan’s mother Vijaya had recently purchased a mobile phone for his online classes. Three days ago, he accidentally broke the phone. Consumed by guilt, he rang up his mother, a daily wage agricultural labourer, and told her he was leaving the house as he had broken the phone.

Vijaya rushed home only to find him missing. She then lodged a complaint with the Chityal police. On Monday evening, locals found a pair of footwear beside agriculture well on the outskirts of the village and informed the police. “We rushed to the spot and began searching the well for his body with the help of a local swimmer. We could retrieve the body only on Tuesday morning. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death),” the SI said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)