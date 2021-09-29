STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Upset over breaking mom’s smartphone, 12-year-old ends life in Telangana

Speaking to the media, Chityal Sub-Inspector (SI) E Veerabhadra Rao said that Charan’s mother Vijaya had recently purchased a mobile phone for his online classes. 

Published: 29th September 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A 12-year-old boy was found dead in an agricultural well on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He reportedly killed himself, fearing that he would be reprimanded for damaging his mother’s smartphone. Police said that the deceased, G Ram Charan, was a Class IX student at the Government High School in Jookal village.

Speaking to the media, Chityal Sub-Inspector (SI) E Veerabhadra Rao said Charan’s mother Vijaya had recently purchased a mobile phone for his online classes. Three days ago, he accidentally broke the phone. Consumed by guilt, he rang up his mother, a daily wage agricultural labourer, and told her he was leaving the house as he had broken the phone. 

Vijaya rushed home only to find him missing. She then lodged a complaint with the Chityal police. On Monday evening, locals found a pair of footwear beside agriculture well on the outskirts of the village and informed the police. “We rushed to the spot and began searching the well for his body with the help of a local swimmer. We could retrieve the body only on Tuesday morning. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death),” the SI said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana deaths by suicide Telangana government high school Jookal village Veerabhadra Rao Chityal Sub Inspector
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp