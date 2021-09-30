STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS Bibinagar, CDFC sign MoU on genetic diseases

It was signed by Dr Vikas Bhatia, Director of AIIMS and Dr Thangarajan K, Director, CDFC.

Published: 30th September 2021

AIIMS Bibinagar

By Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: In a major boost to preventive healthcare and diagnostics in the region, the AIIMS Bibinagar Hospital and Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostic (CDFC) signed an MoU on Wednesday to carry out collaborative research and development. The MoU will enable diagnosis of genetic diseases by using DNA technology, by simply looking at any patient of newborn’s DNA sequence. It was signed by Dr Vikas Bhatia, Director of AIIMS and Dr Thangarajan K, Director, CDFC.

Speaking at the signing, officials noted that this would provide early diagnosis of genetic diseases and help in preventive healthcare by medication or prescribing lifestyle modification to patients visiting AIIMS.“This unique collaboration in the area of medical genetics will be one-of-a-kind, as among all other AIIMS, this will be unique to Bibinagar AIIMS. We will soon expand to 42 different medical departments that includes basic, clinical and super speciality support. People of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra will be able to access this,” said Dr Vikas Bhatia, Director of AIIMS.

“The coming together of both institutes will strengthen the medical genetics and enable effective delivery of DNA-based diagnostic and healthcare to patients,” added CDFC Director Dr Thangarajan.

