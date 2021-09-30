STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appoint members to Railway Claims Tribunal, says Telangana High Court

The bench pulled up the Centre for not allowing people to approach the civil courts.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:20 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice T Vinodhkumar, on Wednesday, came down heavily on Union Government for not appointing vice chairman and judicial members to the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) at Secunderabad.

While hearing a PIL filed by the Railway Claims Tribunal Advocate Association represented by its president K Sudakar, the bench asked the counsel representing the Central government, what is the purpose of all enactments when no appointment is being done. Abolish all enactments and fill the vacancies in the courts, the bench said. The bench pulled up the Centre for not allowing people to approach the civil courts.

“This is nothing but interfering with the judiciary. Injustice is being done to the people,” the bench opined. The court further asked the counsel, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, that the Centre should implead as party respondents by suo moto. The matter was posted to October 4.

