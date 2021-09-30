Columbian delegation visits Telangana's Genome Valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high-level delegation from Columbia visited Telangana’s Genome Valley to know and learn about the ecosystem around the production of medicines and vaccines in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The delegation was headed by the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Fernando Ruiz Gómez, who will be in the city for two days to witness the life sciences initiatives first-hand.

The objective of the meet will be to replicate the same through new regulations, JVs and the signing of B2B, G2B and G2G, to promote manufacturing and serve the local market and the LAC region from Colombia.

The delegation met with Minister for Industries and Commerce, KT Rama Rao, wherein they expressed their appreciation for the work carried out by the State government to promote the life sciences sector.

“We are very impressed with the development of the cluster for biomedical research, for the extraordinary pharma and vaccine manufacturing and for the promotion of training of key personnel for the ecosystem to continue growing,” said Mariana Pacheco, Ambassador, Embassy of Colombia.

In response, Rama Rao thanked them for the visit. “It is a matter of pride for us that leaders from Colombia are keen to study the life sciences ecosystem of Telangana to create a similar infrastructure in their country,” he said.