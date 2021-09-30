Hyderabad veterinarian rape accused encounter: Driver refutes points in statement to NHRC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mailaram Yadagiri, driver (Homeguard), who drove the vehicle TS 09PB 4760 transporting the police party and the four accused from the guest house at Mirjaguda to Chatanpally, on Wednesday deposed before the judicial commission set up by the Supreme Court to look into the ‘encounter’ deaths of the accused on December 6, 2019.

The police party went to the spot for article seizure and crime scene reconstruction on December 6, 2019 in connection with the rape and murder of veterinarian in Shadnagar.During the examination, Yadagiri stated that on December 5, 2019, at around 11.30pm, he started from the Cyberabad Police commissioner’s office at Gachibowli and reached the guest house at Mirjaguda at around 12.15 am on December 6, 2019. At the guest house, he was asked to report before Madhapur Traffic ACP Chandrashekar, but when he reached, ACP V Surender came out and informed him that they have to go out on work and to take rest till then.

But the counsel confronted Yadagiri with his statement recorded before J Surender Reddy, Additional DCP Rachakonda, the Investigation Officer in the encounter case, which stated that Yadagiri reported before Chandrashekar at 8 pm on December 5, 2019 and stayed there. Yadagiri replied, “I do not know why he has written so.”

He also told the commission that he went directly from Gachibowli to the guest house. But when he was confronted with his statement given to the NHRC team that he went to the SOT office at Narsingi. As per his statement, a police constable in uniform accompanied him to the guest house. While the constable went inside the guest house, Yadagiri remained in the bus. However, Yadagiri denied the statement saying, “I did not state so before the NHRC and no constable accompanied me.”

Entries in vehicle log book

The diver was also quizzed on the entries made in the vehicle log book, which stated that the vehicle had travelled 120 km on December 6, 2019. Yadagiri said he gave the information to the office about the travel details and the office staff noted down the details.

He stated that the distance from the guest house to Chatanpally is around 50-60 km, but when asked the distance from Chatanpally to the guest house, he said he did not know. When asked about the entries in the log book, he also first stated that from Chatanpally he had come directly to the headquarters at Gachibowli and later stated that he had first gone to the guest house to collect his bag which he forgot.