Officials visit flood-hit areas in Bodhan mandal of Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ HYDERABAD: A day after the Sri Ram Sagar Project backwaters rebounded and inundated several villages due to heavy rains, the revenue and SRSP officials visited the flood-hit areas in Bodhan mandal and took stock of the situation.After inspecting Hangarga village in Bodhan, they decided to devise scientific strategies that would prove helpful in avoiding the occurrence of such incidents in the future.

SRSP Chief Engineer (CE) K Sudhakar Reddy, Superintending Engineer (SE) G Srinivas and Bodhan Revenue Division Officer (RDO) S Rajeshwar were among the officials who visited the submerged areas. They reached Hangarga on a country boat. The officials also inspected the current water level in the inundated areas, as well as the Sri Ram Sagar Project.

It may be mentioned here that Bodhan mandal is located close to Kandakurthi village in Renjal mandal, which is famous for the Triveni Sangamam wherein the Manjeera river and Haldi Vagu join the Godavari. As a result, whenever all the three water bodies witness heavy inflows, the Godavari will prevent the other two from merging with it, forcing the backwaters to rebound.

Though the rains have subsided, several farmlands in the district are still under water. According to sources, the situation has been the same since the past few days, although the officials have been releasing SRSP water into the Godavari downstream. The authorities have so far discharged 20 tmcft of water from the SRSP.

Speaking to Express, one of the officials concerned who wished to remain anonymous attributed the floods to the swollen Manjeera river. “Not the SRSP water, but heavy inflows into Manjeera triggered the floods,” the official added.

KLIS backwaters, heavy rains damage crops in Bhupalapally

Heavy rains and backwaters of Medigadda and Annaram barrages (KLIS) inundated cotton, paddy and chilli crops in thousands of acres at Mahadevpur, Kataram, Malhar Rao and Palimela mandals in Bhupalapally district. Reportedly, Suraram, Annaram, Ambatipally, Chandrupally, Palugula, Maddulapalli and Kuntlamu villages in Mahadevpur were the worst-hit areas.