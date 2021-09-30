Telangana: 65-year-old farmer ends life after rains destroy crops

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old farmer killed himself due to mounting debts in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, on Wednesday. The deceased person has been identified as U Yellaiah, a resident of Yelletiramaiahpally village in Chityal. According to police officials, he attempted suicide by consuming pesticide and died while undergoing treatment at Chityal Government Hospital.

Yellaiah left home on Wednesday morning saying that he was going to the fields. He was later found lying unconscious on the farmland, with froth coming out of his mouth.When Express spoke to a few villagers, they said that Yellaiah had been facing severe financial crisis due to crop loss. He had taken about `2 lakh as loan for growing cotton and red chilli in the village.

However, the incessant rains shattered his dreams and inundated the crops, leaving the farmer in dire straits. Since the rains ruined all his investment, Yellaiah had been struggling to make both ends meet, let alone repay the loans.

According to sources, Yellaiah owned about six acres of land and had also taken four acres on lease, hoping that he would be able to get good profit this year since Telangana has been receiving heavy rains.

It was a few farmers who noticed Yellaiah in an unconscious state and informed his wife Rajamma. She rushed to the field and shifted the ryot to a hospital, where he breathed his last.

In the meantime, Rajamma has registered a complaint with Chityal police stating that her husband killed himself as he was unable to repay loans.She also pointed out that they were left in the lurch after the torrential downpour submerged their field and ruined the crops.

Speaking to the media, Chityal Sub-Inspector (SI) E Veerabhadra Rao said that the ryot’s body has been shifted to Chiyatal Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.“A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death),” Veerabhadra Rao added.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.