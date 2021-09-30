Telangana: Mir Alam Tank overflows, Nehru Zoo’s tiger safari zone inundated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple of days after heavy rains lashed the city, the Mir Alam Tank overflowed into the weir passing through Nehru Zoological Park. The tiger safari region was heavily inundated with staff trying to clear the damage and weeds flowing into the zoo.

Senior officials including Dr Sidhanand Kukrety, IFS, Director of Zoo Parks and VVL Subhadra Devi, curator of the Nehru Zoo Park examined the Mir Alam Tank arch bund. They also paid a visit to the inundated Safari Park, Singoji pond area. They ordered deployment of pumps to remove water and manpower to remove the debris.

Zoo officials said all the animals were safe and in their enclosures. However, the recurring issue has forced zoo officials to think of diverting the said overflow via another channel in consultation with the GHMC.“We have discussed the issue with the Irrigation Department and GHMC on the possibility of diverting the excess water of the lake in a way that it doesn’t enter the zoo. At present the focus is to ensure maximum hygiene and draining of water to keep the animals health safe,” said Subhadra Devi.

