Centre rules out delimitation in TS, AP till  2026

The Centre has made it clear that reorganisation of Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States is possible only after 2026.

Published: 01st April 2022 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:00 AM

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Replying to a question about whether there was a plan to increase the number of seats in the various State Legislative Assemblies posed by Vivek K Tankha in the Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied: “No. As per the last provision to article 170 (3) of the Constitution, until the relevant figures of the first census taken after year 2026 have been published, it shall not be necessary to readjust the allocation of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State as readjusted on the basis of the 1971 Census”

