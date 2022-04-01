Covid weaker but 60+ advised to keep masks on

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that while masks are like an optional layer of protection against Covid-19 now, those above the age of 60 must wear them in all crowded and closed spaces as the virus will likely reinfect them owing to their age and lowered immunity.

“Mask rule continues to be there in Telangana, however, its application is quite voluntary at the moment. However, all those above the age of 60 years are requested to wear masks when they go to crowded areas. Specifically, when visiting hospitals where other infected individuals will be there, they must wear a mask,” said Dr Rao.

Opining that Covid-19 is soon “becoming an endemic”, the DPH also urged the private schools to encourage vaccination of children in the 12-14 age group where currently the saturation was low.

11 am-4 pm warning

Dr Rao urged people to not venture out between 11 am to 4 pm, especially traffic cops, anganwadi workers, Asha workers, journalists, students, the elderly etc. The Health Department has issued guidelines on how to manage health during the heatwave by asking people to be alert in case they have dryness on their mouth and low perspiration indicative of a heatstroke.